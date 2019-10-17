Dennis P. Murnane (1930 - 2019)
Murnane, Dennis P. ALBANY Dennis Patrick Murnane, 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, with his devoted wife Katherine Mary Murnane by his side. Born in Albany in 1930, he was the son of the late Dennis Joseph Murnane and Mary (Brennan) Murnane.Dennis was a proud 1948 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy; and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1952 and 1953 and in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1953 to 1955; Dennis was also proud of his 36 years as a lineman with Niagara Mohawk Corp. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his children, Patty King, Mary Murnane-LaGattuta, Brian, Kelly, Timothy and Michael (all Murnanes); his grandchildren, Erin Biddle, Michael LaGattuta, Caitlin Oberwager, Christopher LaGattuta, Shannon King, Caitlin Murnane and Aiden Murnane; three great-grandchildren; and 18 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Katherine (Murnane) Mooney and John "Gus" Murnane; and his son Dennis Shawn Murnane. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, October 18, from 10-11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to . Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
