Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie , NY 12505
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie , NY 12505
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie , NY 12505

Led Duke, Dennis R. COLONIE Dennis R. Led Duke, 69, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1949 in Albany, N.Y., the son of the late Rodney F. Led Duke and Isabelle M. Vogel Led Duke. Dennis was a devoted husband for over 47 years to the late Gail P. Led Duke and he was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Danny. During his early years, Dennis was well known and respected for his excellence in masonry around the Capital District. He then went on to work for his brother, the late Donald within the BBL Construction Company, where he held various positions. Dennis also enjoyed his involvement with Cook's Park in Colonie, N.Y, as a coach from Pee-Wee all the way to Babe Ruth, with his son Duker by his side. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his children: Dennis (Tammy), Wendy (Tom), and Kerry (the late Bob). He is also survived by his grandchildren: DJ, Tori, Ella, Ava, Izzy and Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York. All are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Colonie, New York.







