Dennis R. Stoliker

Service Information
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Stoliker, Dennis R. COHOES Dennis R. Stoliker, 60, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Richard and Marilyn Stoliker. Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ila Stoliker. Dennis enjoyed listening to music and painting. He was a big fan of NASCAR, classical movies and was an avid collector of many things. Dennis had a kind heart and loved animals. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious personality. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his siblings, Thomas R. Stoliker (Tina), Michael R. Stoliker (Denise), and Linda L. DiVietro (Paul). He was a proud uncle to several nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Steven M. Stoliker (Loretta). Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Memorial contributions may be made to the or a local humane society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
