Flagler, Dennis Walter GLENDALE, Ariz. Dennis Walter Flagler, 71 of Glendale, formerly of East Berne, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home in Glendale. Den was born to his parents, Walter and Marie (Miller) Flagler of East Berne on June 8, 1947. Life changed as he knew it when his little sister Debra Flagler was born a few years later. When he was young, he loved spending time on the family farm on Cole Hill in East Berne with his grandparents and uncles. While attending high school, he worked part-time at his Uncle Bob Miller's Cherry Avenue Esso gas station in Delmar. Just a few months after graduating from Berne Knox High School, he received a letter from Uncle Sam requesting his presence in the U.S. Army . He was proud to serve and after a year of training in Fort Hood, Texas, he shipped out to spend a year in Vietnam. Upon returning to East Berne he worked at Tobin Packing Company before moving to Glendale. After settling down, he was very proud of the arrival of his daughters Regina and Christina Flagler. Den proved the old saying "the only thing better than having children is having grandchildren" is true, when his grandkids, Ryleigh and Alexander Flagler arrived. He enjoyed being a diesel mechanic at Lake Shore and Road Machinery and also being a mechanic for his daughters. He loved going to Ryleigh's softball games and was a proud season ticket holder for the Arizona Coyotes ice hockey team where he always howled loud and proud. Dennis will be missed dearly but now he's with his parents telling stories about his grandkids. Along with his sister, children, and grandchildren, he is surived by his Aunt Pat (the late Kenneth) Miller of Albany, and Aunt Linda (the late Robert) Miller of East Berne; niece, Tracy Williams of Charlotte, N.C. and too many cousins to list. He was predeceased by his nephew, Michael Williams. Since a part of Den always remained in East Berne a celebration of life will be held this summer in East Berne. Den loved dogs and was proud of serving his country, so we feel he would appreciate donations to Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Suite 1, Nesconset, NY, 11767. This company trains and places shelter dogs to serve and provide support to U.S. military veterans who are suffering from the emotional effects of war. Memorial Day is coming, please display your flag in honor of all the soldiers who did not come home. Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

