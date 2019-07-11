Desirae N. Bernard

Obituary
Bernard, Desirae N. RAVENA Desirae Nicole Bernard, 23, passed away suddenly July 4, 2019. Desirae was born in Albany and was raised in the Ravena-Coeymans area. She was a 2014 graduate of R-C-S High School. Desirae enjoyed camping, fishing, mechanics, mudding/4 wheeling. Survivors include her son, Brayden Bernard; parents, Lisa and Jeff Bernard; grandmother, Joan Mayo; grandmother, Gail Bernard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Sunday, July 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The family would like you to consider contributions, in lieu of flowers, to a trust fund for her son Brayden Bernard Trust Fund, C/O National Bank of Coxsackie, Rte. 9W, Faith Plaza, Ravena, NY 12143.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019
