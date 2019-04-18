McCarthy, Devin Michael GAINESVILLE, Fla. In loving memory of Devin Michael McCarthy of Gainesville, formerly of Niskayuna, who passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was 35. Born in Albany on August 21, 1983, he was the son of Tammy McCarthy. Survivors in addition to his mother include his beloved children, Leilani Tanya McCarthy and Daphney Lynn McCarthy; his siblings, Charles R. Ramph Jr. and Jessica Lorin Ramph; his uncles, James Joseph McCarthy III and Patrick Michael McCarthy; his aunt Dawn McCarthy; and his grandmother Sylvia Niedhammer. Funeral services will be conducted at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave condolence messages for Devin's family please visit www.jonesfh.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin Michael McCarthy.
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019