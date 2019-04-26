McCarthy, Devin Michael GAINSVILLE, Fla. In loving memory of Devin Michael McCarthy of Gainsville, and formerly of Coxsackie, N.Y. and Lecanto, Fla. who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 35. Born on August 21, 1983, Devin was the son of James and Winifred McCarthy who predeceased him. He is survived by his beloved children, Leilani Tanya and Daphney Lynn and their mother, Lisa McCarthy; his fiancee, Jamie Elmhirst; his grandmother Sylvia Neidhammer; and his birth mother, Tammy McCarthy and her family. Devin is also survived by his sisters, Theresa Klein, Kathryn Jones, Sharon Marchesani, Ann Marie O'Brien and Dawn McCarthy and their families; his brothers, James McCarthy III, Patrick McCarthy and Kevin Everingham Jr. and their families; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at a future date and will be announced. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1503 State St. Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave condolence messages for Devin's family please visit www.jonesfh.net
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019