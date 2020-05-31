Freeman, Devin P. NASSAU Devin P. Freeman, 35 of Nassau died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Saranac Lake, Devin had lived in Nassau for the past four years. He was employed as a mechanic, most recently for Frick Trucking in Selkirk. Devin was the husband of Mindi Wendeborn Freeman; father of Temprance (age ten) and Kaidance (age nine); son of Frosty Buettner and the late Richard Freeman; and brother of Jason, Lorne, Erin, Austin and the late Bryon. A service will be held at a later date in Saranac Lake. reillyandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.