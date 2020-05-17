Devon Beals Baird
Baird, Devon Beals EAST GREENBUSH Devon Beals Baird, age 68 of East Greenbush, died on May 12, 2020, after a long battle with illness. Born in Bristol, R.I. to the late Nelson and Doris (Gladding) Beals, she was the third of eight children. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tim Baird, of East Greenbush; siblings, Pamela (Cliff) Hinck, Jeffrey (Marlene) Beals, Melody Beals, Tod Beals, Laurie (John) Lisakolsky, Allyson Beals and Scott (Kathleen) Beals; as well as a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. Devon enjoyed travel (especially to visit family and friends) and enthusiastically attended live music and theater performances of all kinds. After retiring from a long career with Aetna, she volunteered many happy hours working as a teacher's aide in local kindergarten classrooms. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Devon's life will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
