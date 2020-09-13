Baird, Devon Beals EAST GREENBUSH Devon Beals Baird, age 68 of East Greenbush, died on May 12, 2020, after a long battle with illness. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tim Baird; siblings, Pamela (Cliff) Hinck, Jeffrey (Marlene) Beals, Melody Beals, Tod Beals, Laurie (John) Lisakolsky, Allyson Beals and Scott (Kathleen) Beals; as well as a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Devon's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, in the Wm. J.Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Those who wish may make contributions to the American Cancer Society
1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.