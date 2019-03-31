Dippold, Dian Marie Dunn REXFORD Dian Marie Dunn Dippold, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, age 73, died peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by family following a short but fiercely courageous battle with breast cancer. Dian was born on September 12, 1945, to James Dwight Dunn and Isabelle Moll Dunn of Mechanicville. She was an incredibly talented pianist, beginning at a very young age, and was well-known locally for her musical abilities. She also enjoyed dancing, spending time with friends, and being a drum majorette. She graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1963 and went on to pursue a bachelor's and master's degree from Russell Sage College with a dual focus on education and music. After teaching in several school districts around the area, she finally settled into the education community at Waterford-Halfmoon, and taught full time there until becoming a mother, and then as a substitute teacher for many years thereafter. She met the love of her life, Lawrence Dippold, in Troy in 1967, and they married in 1970. Together, they raised their two children, Cory and Jessica, to whom Dian was a devoted and loving mother. She also helped Larry with his construction businesses, United Progress and Dippold & Company. She also began working at the Saratoga Race Track as a para mutual clerk in the upper clubhouse, where she continued to work for 20 years up until 2018. All the while, Dian formed lifelong friendships at work and in the neighborhood, enjoyed traveling, reading, performing arts, and spending time with family at their camp at Cranberry Pond in Grafton. But her favorite pastime remained playing the piano, and you'd often find her playing for singalongs at parties with family and friends, playing for student concerts in Waterford, then later, as a professional accompanist for many different groups and productions around the Capital Region. Dian was a kind, compassionate, smart, and independent woman and those who knew her remember her strong will, strong heart, and impeccable sharp wit and sense of humor. She truly was one of a kind. She is survived by her loving husband Larry; son Cory (Michele) Dippold of New Jersey, and their children, Gavin and Hayden; daughter Jessica (John) Hirliman of Saratoga Springs, and their daughters, Olive, Georgia, and Charlotte. She is also survived by sister and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces, innumerable friends (including the beloved "group"), and musical colleagues and friends. Larry, Jessica, and Cory would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the caring and devoted staff at Saratoga Hospital, the loving and accommodating people at the Hawthorn building in the Wesley Community, and the compassionate members of her Hospice team. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. The funeral will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Chaplain Claudia Meyer presiding. Interment will be in the Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Dian's memory to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation Grateful Patient Program- Breast Care Division, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866, the Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Visit Dian's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary