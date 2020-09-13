Conroy, Diana Baruch COLONIE Diana Baruch Conroy, 61 of Colonie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 9, 2020. Born in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Baruch. Diana devoted her life to education, earning her teaching degree in business education at the University at Albany and later her administrative degree, after a number of years working for the State of New York in the Department of Corrections. Her later career took her to Questar III, where she became the assistant superintendent until her retirement in 2015. Diana was an extraordinary, loving and nurturing mother, a fun and devoted companion, a compassionate and dedicated advocate for students, and a fiercely loyal friend. Her generosity, humor, compassion, and open heart drew people to her, as well as the never-ending stream of her amazing chocolate chip cookies, which she baked almost daily. She never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or your children's names. In her eight years of fighting cancer, she was positive, brave, and determined to not let it define her. Diana is survived by two daughters, Briana Conroy (Chris Brady) of Colonie and Brittany Conroy (Greg Fallick) of Malvern, Pa.; her stepdaughter, Kelly Conroy-Dussault (William) of Guilderland; two brothers, Alex Baruch (Peggy) of Tampa, Fla., and Hank Baruch of Dallas, Texas; her life partner, Alan Woodward of Colonie. A celebration in Diana's memory will be held at a later date. Contributions to a charity or charities in Diana's memory will be announced at a later date. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
