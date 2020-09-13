1/1
Diana Baruch Conroy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conroy, Diana Baruch COLONIE Diana Baruch Conroy, 61 of Colonie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 9, 2020. Born in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Baruch. Diana devoted her life to education, earning her teaching degree in business education at the University at Albany and later her administrative degree, after a number of years working for the State of New York in the Department of Corrections. Her later career took her to Questar III, where she became the assistant superintendent until her retirement in 2015. Diana was an extraordinary, loving and nurturing mother, a fun and devoted companion, a compassionate and dedicated advocate for students, and a fiercely loyal friend. Her generosity, humor, compassion, and open heart drew people to her, as well as the never-ending stream of her amazing chocolate chip cookies, which she baked almost daily. She never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or your children's names. In her eight years of fighting cancer, she was positive, brave, and determined to not let it define her. Diana is survived by two daughters, Briana Conroy (Chris Brady) of Colonie and Brittany Conroy (Greg Fallick) of Malvern, Pa.; her stepdaughter, Kelly Conroy-Dussault (William) of Guilderland; two brothers, Alex Baruch (Peggy) of Tampa, Fla., and Hank Baruch of Dallas, Texas; her life partner, Alan Woodward of Colonie. A celebration in Diana's memory will be held at a later date. Contributions to a charity or charities in Diana's memory will be announced at a later date. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved