Diana E. Warrenchak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana E. Warrenchak.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
2410 4th Ave
Watervliet, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Warrenchak, Diana E. WATERVLIET Diana E. Warrenchak, 91, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, from 4-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass in Diana's name will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Ave, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Maplewood. For a full obituary, please visit NewComerAlbany.com or check the Sunday edition of the Times Union.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.