Warrenchak, Diana E. WATERVLIET Diana E. Warrenchak, 91, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, from 4-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass in Diana's name will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Ave, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Maplewood. For a full obituary, please visit NewComerAlbany.com or check the Sunday edition of the Times Union.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019