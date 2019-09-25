Isen, Diana ALBANY Diana Isen, 73, passed away after a long and courageous fight with lymphoma cancer on September 24, 2019. She was born in 1946, the daughter of Ruth and the late Joseph Wiesenfeld. She was born in New York City and raised on Long Island along with her brothers and sister. Diana received a bachelor's degree and master's degree in business from SUNY Albany. In the 1970's and '80s, she taught business classes in schools around the Albany area. Diana also worked for New York State, correcting Regents writing exams. She loved bird watching, hiking, and long walks as well as folk dancing and listening to golden oldies and folk music. Her passions were smelling flowers and being with her children and grandchildren. She was the loving wife of Bert for 52 years; and mother of Heleen and Adam. Diana had four grandchildren, two from each of her children: Eli, Ayla, Jordan, and Ella. She is also survived by her mother Ruth; as well as her two brothers, Jack and Marvin; and her sister Peggy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019