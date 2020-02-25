Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Diana L. Plunkett


1955 - 2020
Diana L. Plunkett Obituary
Plunkett, Diana L. RENSSELAER Diana L. Plunkett, 64, of Rensselaer, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Diana was born May 5, 1955, in Troy, the daughter of Charles W. and Irene (Kelly) Plunkett Sr. She spent over 35 years at the N.Y.S. Health Dept. before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the ocean, and spending time outside in the yard. Survivors include her children, Justin and Lauren Melewski; siblings, Charles W. (Arlene) Plunkett Jr., Jay (Bobbi) Plunkett, Marcy (Thomas) Wray, Kristine (Bobby) Plunkett-Colebank, and Ginger Diffie; father of her children Paul Melewski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Thursday evening 4-7 p.m. at the Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
