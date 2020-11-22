1/1
Diana Perretta Mastropietro
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mastropietro, Diana Perretta MECHANICVILLE Diana Perretta Mastropietro, 80 of Grand Street, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on November 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Troy on July 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Lucarelli Perretta; and wife of the late Michael Mastropietro, who died in 1993. Most recently, Diana had worked as a bus aide for the Mechanicville City School District transportation system for over 10 years. A kind hearted woman who was loved by all who knew her, Diana enjoyed dancing and spending time with her cherished family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Michael, she is survived by her loving children, Stephen Mastropietro, Cheryl Mastropietro, Anthony (Christina) Mastropietro, Michael Mastropietro and Anne Mastropietro; granddaughters, Sophia and Elianna; and her brother, John "Butch" Perretta; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Avenue, Mechanicville. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m. In keeping with local regulations, masks must be worn throughout the service. Those wishing to remember Diana in a special way are asked to make contributions in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Diana you have, with her family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved