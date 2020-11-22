Mastropietro, Diana Perretta MECHANICVILLE Diana Perretta Mastropietro, 80 of Grand Street, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on November 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Troy on July 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Lucarelli Perretta; and wife of the late Michael Mastropietro, who died in 1993. Most recently, Diana had worked as a bus aide for the Mechanicville City School District transportation system for over 10 years. A kind hearted woman who was loved by all who knew her, Diana enjoyed dancing and spending time with her cherished family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Michael, she is survived by her loving children, Stephen Mastropietro, Cheryl Mastropietro, Anthony (Christina) Mastropietro, Michael Mastropietro and Anne Mastropietro; granddaughters, Sophia and Elianna; and her brother, John "Butch" Perretta; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Avenue, Mechanicville. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m. In keeping with local regulations, masks must be worn throughout the service. Those wishing to remember Diana in a special way are asked to make contributions in her memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com
to share condolences, photos and memories of Diana you have, with her family.