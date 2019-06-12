Plotkin, Diana MURRAY HILL, N.Y. Diana Plotkin died on June 5, 2019, at the ripe age of 91. She passed in her home of 17 years in Murray Hill, surrounded by her beloved family. Diana grew up in East New York, daughter to Sophie Baron and Emmanuel Spindell. She was the sister of David Spindell and Fagie Goodman (predeceased). She was predeceased by her husband Solomon Plotkin in 1982. They had two devoted daughters, Debra Burger and Ellen Fassberg. Diana was the only grandmother to Casey Burger. She was fiercely independent, stylish, fastidious, an avid bridge player, world traveler, accomplished book keeper, faithful friend, and loving aunt. Diana celebrated the best of New York City theater, food and shopping. She transformed her life from a difficult childhood to an adulthood infused with love. She made a mark uniquely on all of our hearts.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019