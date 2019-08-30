Retos, Diana ALBANY Diana Retos, 94, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. She was born in Chios, Greece on March 5, 1925, daughter of the late George and Maria Galis. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Retos in 1979; and her siblings. Together in September of 1949, Diana moved with her husband to New York City where they owned Nick's Restaurant. In August of 1969 they relocated and settled in Albany. She retired after 37 years of service at St. Peter's Hospital. Diana was a devoted member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church for over 50 years, she created many cherished memories serving for the annual Greek Festival and baking for many other events. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (YiaYia) and great-grandmother. Diana is survived by her daughters, Debbie Socaris (George), and Marcella Panza (Dave Bezjian); son, Nick Retos (Cathy); grandchildren, Jon-Michael Socaris (Amanda), Deanna Socaris, Michael Retos (Patty), and Nicholas Retos; great-grandchildren, Justin and Theo Retos; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019