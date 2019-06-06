Diana Thomas

Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
Obituary
Thomas, Diana NEW LEBANON Diana Thomas, 72 of New Lebanon, passed away on May 31, 2019, at home. Diana was born in California and was one of eight siblings. She had worked as a home health aide while residing in the area. Diana had a great sense of humor, was a loving mother and grandmother and was always willing to help anyone in need, even strangers. She enjoyed murder mystery movies, dancing and watching Eagles and Stealers football. She is survived by her son Michael Thomas (Sarah); and daughters, Gloria Spohn and Kristina (Jason) VanSteen. She is also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau, on Friday from 3-5 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019
