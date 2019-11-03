Franz, Diane A. PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Diane A. Hildebrandt Franz, who passed away peacefully in her home on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1940 in Albany. Our mother was truly the strongest and most beautiful woman we have ever known. No one could ever hold a candle to her. We all love and miss you very much with every beat of our hearts. But we really know that you will never truly be gone because you live within each and everyone of us in every breath that we take. Diane is survived by her husband, William Franz; son, Patrick Bliven Jr.; daughters, Donna and Deborah Bliven, Diana (Mark) Hallenbeck, and Kristy Hodson; brothers, Rudy and Dean; sisters, Barbara, Rosie and Debbie; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 60 years, Barbara Mercer-Turner. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Marian Hildebrandt; son, Shaun Franz; grandson, Stephen McGowan Jr.; brother, Robin Hildebrandt; and sisters, Betty Ann Pratt and Eydie Auerbach. As her children we have honored your last and final wish. May you forever rest in peace. Mom, we love you forever and always. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019