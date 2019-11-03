Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane A. Franz. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Send Flowers Obituary

Franz, Diane A. PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Diane A. Hildebrandt Franz, who passed away peacefully in her home on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1940 in Albany. Our mother was truly the strongest and most beautiful woman we have ever known. No one could ever hold a candle to her. We all love and miss you very much with every beat of our hearts. But we really know that you will never truly be gone because you live within each and everyone of us in every breath that we take. Diane is survived by her husband, William Franz; son, Patrick Bliven Jr.; daughters, Donna and Deborah Bliven, Diana (Mark) Hallenbeck, and Kristy Hodson; brothers, Rudy and Dean; sisters, Barbara, Rosie and Debbie; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 60 years, Barbara Mercer-Turner. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Marian Hildebrandt; son, Shaun Franz; grandson, Stephen McGowan Jr.; brother, Robin Hildebrandt; and sisters, Betty Ann Pratt and Eydie Auerbach. As her children we have honored your last and final wish. May you forever rest in peace. Mom, we love you forever and always. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.







Franz, Diane A. PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Diane A. Hildebrandt Franz, who passed away peacefully in her home on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1940 in Albany. Our mother was truly the strongest and most beautiful woman we have ever known. No one could ever hold a candle to her. We all love and miss you very much with every beat of our hearts. But we really know that you will never truly be gone because you live within each and everyone of us in every breath that we take. Diane is survived by her husband, William Franz; son, Patrick Bliven Jr.; daughters, Donna and Deborah Bliven, Diana (Mark) Hallenbeck, and Kristy Hodson; brothers, Rudy and Dean; sisters, Barbara, Rosie and Debbie; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 60 years, Barbara Mercer-Turner. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Marian Hildebrandt; son, Shaun Franz; grandson, Stephen McGowan Jr.; brother, Robin Hildebrandt; and sisters, Betty Ann Pratt and Eydie Auerbach. As her children we have honored your last and final wish. May you forever rest in peace. Mom, we love you forever and always. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close