Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Loudonville, NY
Diane Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Caryl Shannon


1962 - 2020
Diane Caryl Shannon Obituary
Shannon, Diane Caryl LOUDONVILLE Diane Caryl Shannon nee Bradley, loving wife of John Kevin Shannon and loving mother of Ian Hayden Shannon and the late John Ryan Shannon, went to her eternal rest, suddenly, on January 2, 2020, at her residence in Loudonville. Born on November 8,1962, in Wayne, N.J. to Linda Bradley and the late George Bradley. Diane was an avid arts and music lover, especially the Dave Matthews Band. She also loved spending summers in Long Beach Island, N.J., Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. She loved tending to her gardens, being outdoors and spending time with her friends dining at Wolferts Roost. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery Cohoes. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Diane's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020
