Hartnagle, Diane COHOES Diane Joan (Seekamp) Hartnagle, 85, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Troy, Diane was the daughter of the late Henry R. and Helen (Gilbert) Seekamp. She was married to Paul Fowler Coggeshall and together they had two daughters, Paula R. Coggeshall of Cohoes and the late Erika Coggeshall. She later was married to Allen Hartnagle. Diane dedicated much of her life to working as a home health aide. Diane is also survived by her grandchildren, Jon Michael Staude, Serafina and Apolonia Porto, Kristian Mackey and David Coggeshall; her great-grandson, Caiden Hardman; her cousins, Robert Gilbert, Jr. and Barbara Gilbert. A funeral service will be celebrated by the Reverend Nicholas TeBordo on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Friends are invited to attend the service and may also visit with Diane's family on Sunday, prior to the service, from 1 until 3 p.m. Special remembrances, in Diane's name, may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com for additional information and to leave a message of sympathy for Diane's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019