Russell, Diane J. POESTENKILL Diane J. (Teitsch) Russell, 67, of Poestenkill, passed away at home surrounded by her loving husband and children on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Diane was the daughter of the late Doris and Philip Teitsch. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1971 and went on to have an exceptional 40 plus year career in the dental field. Diane was a communicant at Sacred Heart Church in Troy. Diane was born and raised in Troy, alongside her brother Karl Teitsch and her closest cousin, Phyllis Sanderson. She loved family, friends, travel, looking gorgeous, fitness and new experiences. Diane married Tom Russell in 1979 and they were blessed with five devoted children, Kara, Brendon (Melissa), Mackenzie, Colin and Megan. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her brother Karl; sisters-in-law, Marian Oost-Lievense, Gina Valenti, Dawn Williams; and eight nieces and nephews. Diane fought a valiant battle against Ovarian Cancer for seven years and requested services be kept private for family only. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her, especially Women's Cancer Care Associates and Beth from Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations in her memory to: "Night Out for You," P.O Box 1341, Latham, NY, 12110 or







2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

