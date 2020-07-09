1/
Diane L. Harris
Harris, Diane L. QUEENSBURY Diane L. Harris passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2020. Diane was born on January 20, 1950, in Catskill. She was a graduate of Colonie Central High School, class of 1968. Diane enjoyed her time working at a daycare in Colonie for many years and often reminisced fondly about her time there. Diane was a loving member of the church of the King family in Queensbury and enjoyed her weekly bible study group. Diane was a talented artist who loved to draw and enjoyed attending art classes at studio art in Glens Falls. She was predeceased by her parents, Grace E. Harris and Nelson E. Harris; as well as a niece Kathleen Sullivan. Diane is survived by her brothers, Nelson (Diana) Harris, Glenn Harris, Gordon Harris, and Bruce (Shirley) Harris; her sister Cathy Byrne; her nieces, Stacey (Pat) Thornton, Mellissa (Carl) Kovatchitch, Megan Harris, and Makayla Byrne; her nephew John Sullivan; as well as three beautiful great-nieces. She is already greatly missed by her many loved ones. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
