Harris, Diane L. QUEENSBURY Diane L. Harris passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2020. Diane was born on January 20, 1950, in Catskill. She was a graduate of Colonie Central High School, class of 1968. Diane enjoyed her time working at a daycare in Colonie for many years and often reminisced fondly about her time there. Diane was a loving member of the church of the King family in Queensbury and enjoyed her weekly bible study group. Diane was a talented artist who loved to draw and enjoyed attending art classes at studio art in Glens Falls. She was predeceased by her parents, Grace E. Harris and Nelson E. Harris; as well as a niece Kathleen Sullivan. Diane is survived by her brothers, Nelson (Diana) Harris, Glenn Harris, Gordon Harris, and Bruce (Shirley) Harris; her sister Cathy Byrne; her nieces, Stacey (Pat) Thornton, Mellissa (Carl) Kovatchitch, Megan Harris, and Makayla Byrne; her nephew John Sullivan; as well as three beautiful great-nieces. She is already greatly missed by her many loved ones. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
