Smith, Diane L. COLONIE Diane L. (Harrison) Smith, 56 of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Niskayuna and was the beloved daughter of Catherine Harrison and the late Paul E. Harrison. Diane was the cherished mother of Alyssa Smith and Megan (Zach) Harris. She was the devoted sister of Glen (Suzanne) Harrison, Kenneth (Patty) Harrison and the late Barbara D. Hofmann. She was the proud grandmother of Serenity Hope Fredette. Diane is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her canine companions, Zephyr and Lily. Diane fought until the end and never gave up. She was an animal lover and enjoyed shopping and visiting the beach. She will always be remembered as a loving, caring and nurturing woman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019