Bulson, Diane M. ALBANY Diane M. Bulson, 81, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Diane was born in Troy to the late Charles I. and Ann M. Alger on March 12, 1937. Diane was a loyal employee to Key Bank for over 20 years. In 1994 she retired as a certified trust auditor. She volunteered as an usher at Proctors Theater, and she was a proud member and past president of the Uncle Sam Ski Club. Diane will be remembered for her love of gardening, traveling, and her family. Diane is predeceased by her brother, Robert E. Alger Sr. She is survived by her loving daughter, Denise M. Bunday; her granddaughter, Nicole M. Bunday; her great-granddaughter, Cassidy I.M. Carpenter; and a host of nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, on Tuesday, February 26, from 4-7 p.m. A burial of ashes will be held at a later date privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019