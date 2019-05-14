Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. (Hernberg) Cavanaugh. View Sign Service Information Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 (518)-235-5610 Send Flowers Obituary

Cavanaugh, Diane M. (Hernberg) TROY Diane M. (Hernberg) Cavanaugh, 65 of Troy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Troy on January 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Marion Luby Hernberg. She graduated from Troy High in 1972 and received her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse for over 35 years before recently retiring. A lifelong resident of Troy, Diane's greatest passion was her family, which she cherished above all else. Diane truly lived life to the fullest through little pleasures such as her love of ice cream sodas and playing the Ladybug slot machines. Besides her parents, Diane was also predeceased by her siblings, Deborah Sherman, and Joseph "Buddy" Hernberg. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Cavanaugh and her three children, Danielle, Prudence and Joseph (Rema) Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Noah and Chloe McMahon. Diane is also survived by her siblings, Judith (Paul) Kimball, Marion (Melissa) Hernberg, Margaret (Anthony) Markou, and Kurt Hernberg. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be on Thursday, May 16, at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.), Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Diane's name to . For online condolences please visit:







