Holland-Peyton, Diane M. WILTON Diane Marie Holland-Peyton was born on July 15, 1947, and passed May 17, 2020. The middle child of Melvin and Alice Holland nee Hamilton, Diane was born in Brooklyn and attended Our Lady of Good Council Elementary School and Prospect Heights High School. Diane loved the ballet and studied under Pearl Figueroa for many years. She later owned and operated her own ballet studio and exposed many children to the love of dance, including her cousin, Ross Anderson and daughter, Lisa Dash. In 1966, Diane married her lifelong friend, Ronald Dash and out of that union three children were born: Stephen, Lisa and Felicia. Diane believed firmly in education and sent all of her children to private schools. She also became the president of the PTA to ensure her voice and the voices of parents were always heard. Diane began her career in banking at Reliance Federal Savings Bank and rose to the position of assistant vice president at the corporate office in Garden City, N.Y. She retired in 1994. Diane wanted to live her golden years in a place she fell in love with a number of years prior: Saratoga Springs. With an eye for how she wanted her home built, Diane met with the builder and designed her dream home. She had the wisdom to know her knees, after years of dancing, would need a replacement and designed a home that is handicap accessible. In 1998, Diane and her future husband, Tom Peyton, moved to upstate New York. On July 2, 2000, Diane and Tom married in their backyard surrounded by friends and family. They later opened a small and successful property management business. Using her skills and competency as an adept manager, Diane designed the business that continues to thrive in the Capital Region. Diane and Tom worked side by side for many years until she became ill and had to retire. Diane lived life with passion for the arts and nature. She loved the ocean and often traveled with her husband to Rhode Island - The Ocean State. Sitting at the beach smelling the salt water and watching the waves crash against the sand was her preview of Heaven. She love the theater, and carefully analyzed the dancers. We think it allowed her to vicariously enjoy the days when she was able to dance. Diane loved cooking and hosting parties and celebrations for her family. She could lighten the room with her smile and laughter. She made you feel special and wanted everyone to enjoy a gathering of family and friends. She was a truly selfless person. As her illness progressed and she became bed-bound, Diane developed an appreciation of Old Western shows. She watched and enjoyed every episode of Gunsmoke, The Virginian and Bonanza, occasionally shifting to Law and Order and, of course, the Food Channel to find a new recipe. Always the warrior, Diane remained strong-willed and determined to the last days of her life. The highlight of Diane's life was her family. She leaves to mourn, her loving husband, Tom; her brother, Paul Holland; her son, Stephen and wife, Sharon; her daughter, Felicia; and her grandchildren, Stephen and wife, Brittany, Patrick, Anthony, Danny, Isaiah, Christina and husband, Marcus, Sean, Elijah, Matthew, Joseph, Celina, Elaine, Stephanie, Jonathan, Lyric, Leigha, Lydia and Liam. She also leaves a host of great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Diane was predeceased by her brother, Ernest; and daughter, Lisa Dash. Services will be held privately by the family. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 22, 2020.