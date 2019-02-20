Hovey, Diane M. SCHENECTADY Diane M. Hovey, 64 of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anne (Davis) Strycharz. She was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School in Albany. Diane attended Hudson Valley Community College and graduated with an associate's degree in 2004. Diane had a long-lasting career for 35 years as an accountant with the N.Y.S. Higher Education Services Corporation, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed in her spare time and retirement quilting, gardening and traveling. She especially enjoyed her visits to Cape Cod and Nantucket. Diane is survived by her loving son Benjamin H. Hovey of Schenectady; her best friend and life partner Kevin Greene Sr. of Schenectady; her aunt Mary Davis O'Brien of Albany; her brother Michael Strycharz of Colonie; two sisters, Carol Ferlazzo (John) of Schenectady and Mary Frances Strycharz of Colonie; as well as several cousins. She is also survived by her two grand dogs, Stella and Blanche. A celebration of Diane's life will be on Thursday, February 21, at 7 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY, 12302. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to bondfuneralhome.com . Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary