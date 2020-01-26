Maguire, Diane M. MENANDS Diane M. Maguire, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at home. She was born in Albany and graduated from Rensselaer Jr./Sr. High School. Diane retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Labor in 2011. She was a 24-year member, past president and current secretary of the North Albany American Legion Post 1610 Auxiliary and a member of the Albany County American Legion Auxiliary, currently serving as Chaplain. Diane was also a long-standing partner of the Albany Salon 121 8&40 Club, currently serving as historian at the 8&40 Club Dept. of N.Y. She was a 25-year member of the North Albany Limericks, and marched proudly as Marshal of the North Albany Parade in 2019. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Stratton VA Hospital. Daughter of the late Mary J. and Francis E. Maguire. Sister of Barbara Blasen, Mary Maguire, Michael Maguire, Richard Maguire (Claire), Gerald Maguire (Carolyn), Kathleen McDonald (Randy), Theresa Jones (Rusty), Daniel Maguire (Theresa), Francis Maguire (Maureen). She is also survived by her aunt, Patricia Boyd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 33 Walter Street, Albany where the funeral Mass will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations may be made to North Albany American Legion Auxiliary at 35 N First Street Albany, NY 12204. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020