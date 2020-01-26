Diane M. Maguire

Guest Book
  • "To the Maguire family, Donny and I would like to offer our..."
    - Cathy and Don Barrows
  • "Mary and Maguire family, Carol and I send our prayers and..."
    - Daniel Doherty
  • "Kathleen and family, I was deeply saddened when I heard of..."
    - Mary Bernard
  • "To all of the Maguire family; we will remember Dianes'..."
    - LYNN GARDNER
  • "Rest In Peace Diane"
    - Barbara Mancini
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
33 Walter Street
Albany, NY
Obituary
Maguire, Diane M. MENANDS Diane M. Maguire, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at home. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 33 Walter Street, Albany where the funeral Mass will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations may be made to North Albany American Legion Auxiliary at 35 N First Street Albany, NY 12204. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
