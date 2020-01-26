Maguire, Diane M. MENANDS Diane M. Maguire, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at home. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 33 Walter Street, Albany where the funeral Mass will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations may be made to North Albany American Legion Auxiliary at 35 N First Street Albany, NY 12204. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020