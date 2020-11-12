Noble, Diane M. RENSSELAER Diane M. Noble, 84, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Troy Center for Rehab and Nursing in Troy. Born in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Iva and Frances (Dickert) Rogers; and wife of the late Douglas Noble. Diane worked for the East Greenbush Central School District in the cafeteria for 30 years and later worked for Walmart in East Greenbush. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Stecher-Gaska; her grandsons, Devin Stecher and Trenton Gaska; her brothers, William and Thomas Rogers and several nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her son Douglas Noble; and sister Norma Griffin. A funeral service for Diane will be held on Friday, November 13, at 2 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed.