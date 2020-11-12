1/
Diane M. Noble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noble, Diane M. RENSSELAER Diane M. Noble, 84, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Troy Center for Rehab and Nursing in Troy. Born in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Iva and Frances (Dickert) Rogers; and wife of the late Douglas Noble. Diane worked for the East Greenbush Central School District in the cafeteria for 30 years and later worked for Walmart in East Greenbush. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Stecher-Gaska; her grandsons, Devin Stecher and Trenton Gaska; her brothers, William and Thomas Rogers and several nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her son Douglas Noble; and sister Norma Griffin. A funeral service for Diane will be held on Friday, November 13, at 2 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved