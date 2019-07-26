Szypulski, Diane M. ALBANY Diane M. Szypulski, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Teresian House in Albany. Born on February 10, 1929, in Albany, she was the daughter of Francis J. and Josephine E. (Beaudoin) Steinbach. Diane attended St. Patrick's School and was a graduate of Vincentian Institute. On September 26, 1948, she married Henry T. Szypulski. They resided in Colonie where they raised their family. She retired as the purchasing supervisor from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. She was a longtime communicant of St. Clare's Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minister. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Henry (1992); an infant granddaughter Karen Lynn Szypulski (1985); as well as her three brothers. She leaves her children, Louise (Richard) Farrell, Cynthia (Richard) Bennett, Theodore (Dorothy) Szypulski, John Szypulski, Joseph Szypulski, Stephen (Dael) Szypulski, Mary (Max Morehouse) Hanley, Anne Vandenburgh, Henry Szypulski, and Thomas Szypulski; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchilden, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, in St. Clare's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Teresian House Foundation or to the . Arrangements are by the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany. Visit cannonfuneral.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 26 to July 27, 2019