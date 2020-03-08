Powell, Diane Marie Mason WYNANTSKILL Diane Marie Mason Powell, 67 of Wynantskill, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her granddaughter by her side ready to receive the Lord with open arms. Diane was born on April 13, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Paul Graham Mason and Eleanor Bernice Mason (Dyson). She graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1970 before attending Buffalo State University and later on continued her education while being a devoted single mother. Diane successfully received her associate degree in business administration from Hudson Valley Community College. Diane faithfully worked 32 years for the New York State Office for Technology. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Leon "Pope" Powell; sister, Patricia Ann Mason; and brother, Bryant Mason. Diane is survived by her only daughter, Lachesha Cherie Kinsey; her granddaughter, Nijah Patrice Goodwyn; brothers, Van Dyson (Sharon), and Paul G. Mason Jr. (Toni); aunt Shirley Phillips; nieces: Kimberly Dyson, Shannell Foreman (Mason), Sandi Mason and Savina Mason; nephews: Maurice Mason, Omega Lewis, Bryant Mason Jr. as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews and close friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 159 Quail St., Albany. A service will follow at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020