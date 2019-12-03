Wood, Diane (Capullo) ALBANY Diane (Capullo) Wood, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Hospice Inn in Albany, joining her beloved late husband George Wood in heaven. Born in Schenectady to the late Frank and Anna (DiThomas) Capullo. Diane was predeceased by her brother, Robert Capullo. In retirement Diane loved watching old movies, especially westerns, and rooting for the Patriots and Red Sox. She is survived by her children, Mike Mann of Albany, Mark (Tina) Mann of East Greenbush, and Melissa Wiese of Foxboro, Mass.; her stepson, Steven (Laurie) Wood of Plymouth, Mass.; her grandchildren, Taylor and Zachary Mann, Olivia and Lillianna Wiese, and Ryan Wood; and longtime HHA Jeanette Calderon. A visiting hour will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Diane's memory to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 315 S. Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019