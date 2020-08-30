Williams, Dianne A. ALBANY Dianne A. Williams, 73, formerly of Rensselaer passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. Born in Yonkers, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Giacoia) Pietraniello; and wife of the late James Williams. Dianne retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Criminal Justice where she worked as a clerk. She cherished the many friendships she made while living at Royce on the Park in Albany. Dianne enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, Michelle Zappia-Pompey and Louis Echandy; her brother Frank (Mabel) Pietraniello; her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Diane is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Elvira Michael; and sister Elaine Folsom. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Tuesday, September 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service for Dianne will be held at 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.