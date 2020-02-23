Symansky, Dianne Wiley ALBANY Dianne Wiley Symansky, 81, died at home peacefully on February 19, 2020, after a long illness. Born in November 1938 in Albany to Ann and David Wiley, she attended Cornell University and graduated from Cornell School of Nursing in New York City in 1960. She also earned a master's degree in nursing from Russell Sage. Dianne lived most of her life in the Albany area and worked at St. Peter's Hospital, but spent most of her career at Albany Medical Center until retiring in 2002. She was most proud of the work she did on the maternity and AIDS/infectious disease floors. Dianne was a member of Abigail Society, The League of Women voters, Damien Center of Albany, Vanguard-Albany Symphony and was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth where she was married and confirmed. Dianne will be especially remembered for her tireless dedication and desire to help others and her love of dogs and babies. Her love of reading led her to volunteer at many local elementary schools and libraries. She was an amazing friend, mother, grandmother and aunt to her many friends, grandson, nieces and nephews. She loved the opera, theatre, ballet and spent the last 30 years with her friends known as the "Ladies of Summer" enjoying the arts in the Capital Region. Survivors include Ronald (Roger) of Albany, and Devorah (Ben) of California; her sister, Donna (Marty) of California; her niece, Amy (Adnan); her nephew, Daniel; her grandson, Dillon; and her grandnieces, Zarmina Rose and Ayana Pearl. She maintained a very close relationship with her former in-laws, Harvey and Pearl Symansky; brother-in-law, Richard (Theresa) Symansky; niece, Katie and nephew, David. Dianne was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Melnick Wiley and father, E. David Wiley. Thanks to the staff at DCI Dialysis on Washington Avenue Extension, Albany County Hospice and special thanks to the many nurses at Albany Medical Center who took such wonderful care of Dianne. Services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on February 23, in the Workmen's Circle Cemetery, 1626 Western Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Albany League of Women Voters and Planned Parenthood. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020