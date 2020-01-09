De Cherro, Dino SCHENECTADY Dino De Cherro, 76, of Schenectady, passed away at his home on December 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Albany on September 21, 1943, Dino was the son of the late Charles E. Puglise and Faye L. (Fusco) Puglise and a student at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons school. After working for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor, he became known for his self-released record "It's Only Me" in 1977 and for penning small humor columns in the Gazette newspaper. Over the years, he appeared on telethons, public-access television and could often be found at local concerts and dances sporting a pompadour hair-do and flashy outfits in the same style as his musical idol - Elvis Presley. Dino enjoyed greeting strangers and had a big heart for children. Always the gentleman, he will be remembered most for his quirkiness, infectious laugh and welcoming personality. He is survived by his sister Gina J. Puglise and several cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, N.Y. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. and all are invited. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Disability Services or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020