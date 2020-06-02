Dipak R. Patel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dipak's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patel, Dipak R. COLONIE Dipak R. Patel, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Navsari, India and was the son of the late Ramanlal Motibhai Patel and Jashuben Khandubhai. Dipak is survived by his wife, Nirmala. He was the father of Siddharth Patel and the late Rajiv Patel. Dipak is also survived by three brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved