Patel, Dipak R. COLONIE Dipak R. Patel, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Navsari, India and was the son of the late Ramanlal Motibhai Patel and Jashuben Khandubhai. Dipak is survived by his wife, Nirmala. He was the father of Siddharth Patel and the late Rajiv Patel. Dipak is also survived by three brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.