Maly, Dis M. Jr. TROY Dis M. Maly Jr., 79, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Dis M. Maly Sr. and Janet Adelaide Brown Maly; and husband of the late Margaret Ann Eaton Maly. He had resided in the Troy area for most of his life and was a graduate of Troy High School, Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, State University of New York at Potsdam and Crane Department of Music. Dis was employed in a variety of occupations including typewriter repair, miscellaneous musical and technical employment, Bob Nyatt Stereo in Rochester and was a field manager for RL Polk & Company in Rochester and Albany compiling books, retiring in 2000. He was a member and communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Rochester for 19 years and a member of the Boys Choir and later a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy for 20 years and its choir. Survivors include a nephew, Kenneth E. Maly; a niece, Elizabeth Maly; two aunts, Marcia Janet Brown of California and Lt. Col. Helen E. Brown; a sister-in-law, Mary Maly; and his guardian, Karen M.K. Strang of Troy. He was predeceased by his siblings, Edward John Maly and Barbara Janet Maly. A private graveside service will be held in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dis M. Maly Jr. to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 868, Troy, NY, 12181. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.