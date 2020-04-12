Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Ann Donnelly. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Donnelly, Dolores Ann SLINGERLANDS Dolores Ann Donnelly, 88, of Slingerlands died April 6, 2020, in Albany. Born September 23, 1931, in Binghamton, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph Donnelly and Grace Angela Clapper Donnelly. Dolores graduated from Binghamton Central H.S. in 1948; N.Y. State College for Teachers in 1954 (B.A. French and English); and University of Indiana in 1956 (M.A.). Her extensive professional career included employment at Elmira College, Oneonta State College, Army Special Services (Germany), and Geneseo State College where she served as Dean of Student Activities for 25 years. In her retirement years, she resided in Glenville and Albany. Dolores was an avid reader, very good cook, loved to watch golf and football on TV, loved her Buffalo Bills, and had a truly wonderful and clever sense of humor. She served as lector and did volunteer work at Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. Dolores is survived by siblings, the Reverend Robert Joseph Donnelly Jr. of Albany and Grace Elizabeth Donnelly (LtCol, USAF (Ret)) of Tyler, Texas; nephews, (sons of Cathrine Donnelly Macy) Archer Martin Macy Jr. (RADM, USN (Ret)) of Arlington, Va.; Dr. Robert Donnelly Macy of Beverly Farms, Mass.; William Murray Macy of Capitola, Calif.; and Eugene Everit Macy of Avon, Conn. In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by a sister, Cathrine Donnelly Macy; and a beloved nephew, John Noel Macy. Dolores's father passed away a few weeks after her birth. As a result, her mother, Grace Clapper Donnelly, raised four children on a kindergarten teacher's salary during the Great Depression, and all four Donnelly children would go on to earn multiple college degrees Cathrine, Bob and Dolores would have long careers in education, and Grace served in the USAF for 20 years as a nurse anesthetist, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. The family wishes to thank the staff at Atria Guilderland and Shaker Place Nursing Home for their kind and loving care. Private burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.







