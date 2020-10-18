1/
Dolores Ann Makarwich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Makarwich, Dolores Ann SCOTIA Dolores Ann Makarwich, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Dolores was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dolores Tator. Born and raised in the South end of Albany, she worked in the school systems as a teacher's aide. She later became a stay at home mom with her five children who survive, Melinda Shelton (Damon), Alan Makarwich, Jr. (Kim), Joseph Makarwich (Melissa), Matthew Makarwich (Dana), and Robert Makarwich (Tiffany). She is also survived by her siblings, Jim "Butch" (Linda), Margaret "Penny" (Mike), Melissa "Missy" (Billy); several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Alan Makarwich Sr. Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved