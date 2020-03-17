Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores B. D'Ambrosi. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

D'Ambrosi, Dolores B. RENSSELAER Dolores B. D'Ambrosi of Rensselaer, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 14, 2020. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 66 years, Louis A. D'Ambrosi. Dolores is also survived by her loving children and their families: Louis G. D'Ambrosi; Maria and Vincent Turner and their daughter Isabella and fiance Zachary Wood; Angela and Kenneth Trzepkowski and their sons Jonathan and Louis; Dolores and Joseph DeThomasis and their sons, Nicholas, his wife Madelena and Zachary; Jeannine and Derek Wolfe and their daughters, Kathryn and Emily. She is also survived by her brother Paul Shuhart, and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, George and Grace (Stallone) Shuhart; and her siblings, Thelma Fedele, George Shuhart and Catherine Mabeus. As a young lady, all Dolores wanted was to be a mother, and what a wonderful one she turned out to be. She dedicated herself to family, and they were always her first priority. She was involved in the activities of her children; be it St. Mary's school, East Greenbush Girls Softball and Camp Wildflower. She also organized multiple fundraising bus trips to New York City for various organizations. She showed her love for her children and grandchildren by being both their biggest champion and the first one to keep them in line. She and Lou valued their family time, always taking a yearly vacation to Lake Champlain, Vt., making memories to last a lifetime. When her nest was empty, she loved traveling with Lou to Europe, throughout the U.S., often with her sister Thelma and her husband "Motts." She and Lou especially enjoyed their time in Ocean City, Md. with various children and grandchildren on their yearly trips. Prior to, and after raising her family, Dolores worked at Woolworths, Sterling Winthrop, Parsons Child and Family Center and retired from Albany Medical Center. The family would like to thank the Rensselaer County Community Hospice for their compassion and support in her final days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact we have immediate members of the family in high risk categories, the services will be private. We are forever grateful for your sympathy and support from a distance. Please note that we will be scheduling a celebration of life for Dolores at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Medicine Foundation for ME/CFS, Rensselaer County Community Hospice or your local animal shelter.







