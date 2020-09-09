1/1
Dolores E. Travers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travers, Dolores E. EAST GREENBUSH Dolores E. Travers, 77 of East Greenbush, passed away at home on September 8, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Johnson) Kelly. Dolores was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Nassau. She was a former employee of the City of Albany Clerks Office, a former geriatric aide and retired from Questar III as a bus aide. She was a life member of the Chandler Young VFW Post 8162 Ladies Auxiliary. Dolores enjoyed camping and was always excited to go on a trip. She is survived by her loving husband John P. Travers Sr.; son, John P. (Brenda) Travers Jr.; daughters, Kelly (Daniel) Travers-Main and Linda M. (Rod) Lounsbury; sister, Kathleen Willsey; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Pelton. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Donations in Dolores's memory may be made to the Huntington Breast Cancer Action Coalition, 900 Walt Whitman Road, LL12, Melville, NY, 11747. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved