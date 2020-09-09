Travers, Dolores E. EAST GREENBUSH Dolores E. Travers, 77 of East Greenbush, passed away at home on September 8, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Johnson) Kelly. Dolores was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Nassau. She was a former employee of the City of Albany Clerks Office, a former geriatric aide and retired from Questar III as a bus aide. She was a life member of the Chandler Young VFW Post 8162 Ladies Auxiliary. Dolores enjoyed camping and was always excited to go on a trip. She is survived by her loving husband John P. Travers Sr.; son, John P. (Brenda) Travers Jr.; daughters, Kelly (Daniel) Travers-Main and Linda M. (Rod) Lounsbury; sister, Kathleen Willsey; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Pelton. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Donations in Dolores's memory may be made to the Huntington Breast Cancer Action Coalition, 900 Walt Whitman Road, LL12, Melville, NY, 11747. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com