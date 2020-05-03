Bengraff, Dolores J. CASTLETON Dolores J. Bengraff, 83 of Castleton, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Faye (Meffe) Dinuzzo. She is survived by her adoring husband of 64 years, Richard A. Bengraff; treasured son, Robert Bengraff; lucky daughter-in-law, Patricia (Race) Bengraff; grandson, Griffin Bengraff (her pride and joy); her loving sister, Sandy (John) Acocella; nephew, Joe Giacalone; and her cousin, Gary Meffe and his wife Nancy. She was loved and adored by many friends who considered her family. Dolores was the proud owner of The Gleam Team - a local residential and commercial cleaning service for 42 years. A remarkable woman, she touched many lives with her perpetual smile and inexhaustible joie de vivre. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to celebrate her life, simply share a story or laugh and above all "be kind to one another."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store