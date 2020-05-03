Dolores J. Bengraff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bengraff, Dolores J. CASTLETON Dolores J. Bengraff, 83 of Castleton, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Faye (Meffe) Dinuzzo. She is survived by her adoring husband of 64 years, Richard A. Bengraff; treasured son, Robert Bengraff; lucky daughter-in-law, Patricia (Race) Bengraff; grandson, Griffin Bengraff (her pride and joy); her loving sister, Sandy (John) Acocella; nephew, Joe Giacalone; and her cousin, Gary Meffe and his wife Nancy. She was loved and adored by many friends who considered her family. Dolores was the proud owner of The Gleam Team - a local residential and commercial cleaning service for 42 years. A remarkable woman, she touched many lives with her perpetual smile and inexhaustible joie de vivre. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to celebrate her life, simply share a story or laugh and above all "be kind to one another."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved