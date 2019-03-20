Hanley, Dolores "Sis" J. COLONIE Dolores "Sis" J. Hanley, 85 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on February 10, 1934, Dolores was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and Dorothy (Soucy) Callahan. She was the devoted wife to William A. Hanley for 61 wonderful years. Born and raised in Albany, Dolores was a lifelong resident and graduated from Vincentian Institute, class of 1952. She was a homemaker for most of her life but was also employed by New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance where she worked for 12 years. She retired in 1999. Dolores, or Sis as she was affectionately known by, was a member of the Church of Saint Clare in Colonie and has been a communicant since 1966. Her hobbies and interests included playing crossword puzzles, her cats and enjoyed shopping. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed going to the Racecino in Saratoga with her sister and cousin. She had a heart of gold and a great knack of giving the best advice. Loving mother of Kevin A. Hanley, Kimberley H. Galea (Joseph) and Erin M. Waterson (Frank). Cherished grandmother of Ryann (Thomas) Stortecky, Jason Galea and Michael Galea; and great-grandmother of Matthew Galea, Tyler Stortecky and Leah Stortecky. Dearest sister of Lorraine Keegan (Carl) and the late Thomas Callahan (the late Joan). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive The family would like to thank the nursing staff in the Surgical ICU at Albany Medical Center, especially Sam. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores J. "Sis" Hanley.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019