Service Information Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12806 (518)-463-1566 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Christ Our Light Catholic Church Colonie , NY Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church Colonie , NY

Carona, Dolores M. ALBANY Dolores Marie (Gorea) Carona entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Dee, as she was known, was born in Ilion, N.Y. on December 20, 1930 to James V. and Catherine (Green) Gorea. She married the great love of her life, Jack C. Carona, on December 26, 1953. Dee was also a proud graduate of Frankfort-Schuyler School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from the former Cortland State Teacher's College in 1953. Dee was a gifted educator who was so proud of her students. She spent most of her career teaching in the South Colonie School District, teaching sixth grade at Shaker Elementary and Sand Creek Middle School for many years until her retirement in 1989. In addition to being a beloved educator, Dee was well-loved in the community as well. She was an active member at the former Our Lady of Mercy Church and currently Christ Our Light Catholic Church, both in Colonie. She served on a number of committees, was a lector, and was a officer of the Rosary Society. She also was known for her fantastic Italian cooking, winning an award from Better Homes and Gardens magazine in 2001 for her Italian lentil soup. Dee is predeceased by her husband and her parents; as well as her loving daughter, Mary Noel Carona Reardon; and her brother, John J. Gorea. She is survived by her sons, James (Heather Sacre) Carona and Jack (Sandra) Carona; as well as her son-in-law, Jude (Carrie) Reardon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan (Kevin) Flynn, Anthony (Ross) Carona, and Jacqueline (Rick) Lane. She also leaves behind the littlest loves of her life, her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Flynn and Samuel Flynn. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dee's home health aide, Kitty Lydon, for taking such fantastic care of her over the past few months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Colonie. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church. Interment will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dee's name to South Colonie Dollars for Scholars Inc., P.O. Box 12413, Albany, NY 12212-2413.











