Fletcher, Dolores M. SPEIGLETOWN Mrs. Dolores M. Fletcher, 84 of Malrick Rd., died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor, after an extended illness. Born in Troy, October 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Garrett Large, and wife for over 50 years of the late Norman K. Fletcher, who died July 24, 2009. Mrs. Fletcher had several jobs thru her life, lastly as a receptionist at the former DiSiena Furniture store of Mechanicville. Dolores was a member of Speigle Elders Club, and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Susan and husband Salvadore DiSiena of Mechanicville; and sons, Kenneth and Carol Fletcher of Tennessee and David Fletcher of Waterford. Also grandchildren, Allison DiSiena, Jason Fletcher and Amanda Nagle; along with great-granddaughters, Allie, Kailee and Rylee Fletcher; and great-grandson Christian Nagle. Also survived by brothers, David Large and Kenneth (Patricia) Large, both of North Greenbush. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 12:30 p.m. in DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours in funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. service. Remembrances may be made to of N.Y. State Coalition, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany 12205, in memory of Dolores M. Fletcher. Dolores' family would like to express their gratitude to all the kind, generous and loving people at Van Rensselaer Manor Unit B -1, that cared for their Mother. There are angels that walk among us. Without these wonderful people, life's journey would have been much harder. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019