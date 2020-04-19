Martin, Dolores M. CLIFTON PARK Dolores M. Martin, age 80 of Clifton Park, passed away at home, on March 25, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Lovendusky. Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband, George Martin Jr.; and her beloved son, George M. Martin. She worked as a teacher before beginning her career as a Real Estate Broker in New York, Michigan, and Colorado. Dolores was a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church, where she truly enjoyed singing in the choir. She is survived by her loving children, Chris and Deborah; and her precious grandchildren, Jesse and Alexia. A funeral Mass and memorial will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church by going to www.faithdirect.net, Parish code: NY113. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020