Johnson, Dolores Mary WATERFORD Dolores Mary Johnson, 79 of Waterford, passed into eternal rest Sunday evening, July 7, 2019, at The Ellis Hospital in Schenectady surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Helen Nicsevic. She graduated from Troy High School and had been employed at The Albany Memorial Hospital as the payroll supervisor. She enjoyed camping, playing card games with her family and trips to Turning Stone Casino. But her true passion was spending time with her loving family. Dolores is survived by her husband Matthew C. Johnson Sr.; and her children, Matthew C. Johnson Jr., Mark M. (Brenda) Johnson, Gregory J. (Tiffney) Johnson and Lainie (Rich) Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Craig, Caitlin and Connor; and her great-grandchildren, Jax, Levi, Max and Mackenzie. Dolores is also survived by her brother-in-law James (Darlene) Johnson; many cousins, friends and her camping family. The funeral service for Dolores will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019